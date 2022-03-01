Nach Schritten der EU zum Verbot der russischen Staatsmedien RT und Sputnik greifen der Facebook-Konzern Meta und die Video-App TikTok durch. Auch Twitter kündigte am Montag neue Maßnahmen an, um die Verbreitung von Desinformationen zu verhindern.
We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time.— Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) February 28, 2022
Today, we’re adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter.— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) February 28, 2022
We’ll roll out these labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/57Dycmn8lx