Ukraine: Facebook und TikTok blockieren russi...
 
Ukraine

Facebook und TikTok blockieren russische Staatsmedien in EU

Dienstag, 01. März 2022

Aleksei / stock.adobe.com

Nach Schritten der EU zum Verbot der russischen Staatsmedien RT und Sputnik greifen der Facebook-Konzern Meta und die Video-App TikTok durch. Auch Twitter kündigte am Montag neue Maßnahmen an, um die Verbreitung von Desinformationen zu verhindern.

Die Social Media-Plattformen Facebook und TikTok schränken in der Europäischen Union den Zugang zu Inhalten von RT und Sputnik ein. Facebooks Politik-Chef Nick Clegg schrieb in der Nacht auf Dienstag bei Twitter zur Begründung, man habe entsprechende Anfragen von mehreren Regierungen und der EU erhalten. Zu Meta gehören unter anderem Facebook und Instagram.

Ein TikTok-Sprecher bestätigte das Vorgehen gegen Accounts der russischen Staatsmedien in der EU unter anderem dem "Wall Street Journal" und dem US-Rundfunksender NPR. TikTok gehört dem chinesischen Konzern Bytedance. Beim sogenannten Geoblocking werden Inhalte auf Basis der IP-Adresse der Nutzer in bestimmten Regionen gesperrt. EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen hatte am Sonntag ein Verbot der russischen Staatsmedien RT und Sputnik angekündigt, um die "giftige und schädliche Desinformationen in Europa" zu untersagen. Auch der Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter will Tweets, die Links zu russischen Staatsmedien enthalten, mit einem entsprechenden Hinweis labeln. Die Labels enthalten orangefarbenen Ausrufezeichen begleitet von der Aufforderung "Stay informed".

Seit dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine registriere Twitter täglich mehr als 45.000 Tweets, in denen User:innen Links von kremlnahen Medien teilen.

