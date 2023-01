Startschuss für die Lions: Die ORF-Enterprise lädt Österreichs Kreative zur Einreichung ihrer Arbeiten, die Einreichfrist endet am 13. April 2023. Zudem stehen nun auch die Jury-Vorsitzenden fest.

"Brand Experience & Activation Lions":, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global"Creative B2B Lions":, Chairman & Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global"Creative Business Transformation Lions":, Chief Transformation Officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC"Creative Commerce Lions":, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Kanada"Creative Data Lions":, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexiko"Creative Effectiveness Lions":, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global"Creative Strategy Lions":, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapur und Südost-Asien"Design Lions":, Co-Founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA"Digital Craft Lions":, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global"Direct Lions":, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global"Entertainment Lions":, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global"Entertainment Lions for Gaming":, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global"Entertainment Lions for Music":, Owner & Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA"Entertainment Lions for Sport":, Co-President of McCann London und Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCann UK, McCann London, GB"Film Lions":, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global"Glass Lions The Lion for Change":, Creative Director, Google, APAC"Health & Wellness Lions":, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA"Industry Craft Lions":, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan"Innovation Lions":, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, Wongdoody, Global"Media Lions":, Global CEO, GroupM, Global"Mobile Lions":, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA"Outdoor Lions":, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey und Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global"Pharma Lions":, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global"PR Lions":, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global"Print & Publishing Lions":, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP"Radio & Audio Lions":, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Südafrika"Social & Influencer Lions":, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brasilien"Sustainable Development Goals Lions":, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global"Dan Wieden Titanium Lions":, CEO & Creative Chairman, Accenture Song, Global